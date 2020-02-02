Donte Grantham: Logs double-double in G League
Grantham scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in Thursday's G League win over the Vipers.
It was Grantham's first effort with more than 10 points in his last six outings. He'll hope to turn it into a hot streak.
