Grantham scored 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added nine rebounds two assists and a steal during Friday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.

Grantham played 41 minutes in this one and led the team in points and rebounds. It was quite the turnaround as the Clemson product was coming off consecutive six-point efforts.

