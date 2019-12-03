Moore accumulated 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 17 rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes in Sunday's win over Lakeland.

Moore has now posted double-digit rebound totals in the past three games, and he is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game over his first eight appearances. The 22-year-old has recorded back-to-back double-doubles and could see an increased role for Delaware this season if he continues to remain productive.