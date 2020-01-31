Moore had 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 15 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Canton.

Moore's playing time with the Blue Coats has been limited this season, but he's seen an increased role in recent games, averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past seven games. The 23-year-old could see his usage increase slightly if he continues his hot streak.