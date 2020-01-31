Doral Moore: Scores 10 off bench
Moore had 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 15 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Canton.
Moore's playing time with the Blue Coats has been limited this season, but he's seen an increased role in recent games, averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past seven games. The 23-year-old could see his usage increase slightly if he continues his hot streak.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...