Moore posted four points (1-3 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 21 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Stockton.

Moore hasn't made much of an impact on the scoreboard this season, but has made his presence felt through his ability to rack up rebounds. The 7-foot-1 center is averaging 7.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.