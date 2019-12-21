Doral Moore: Tallies eight rebounds
Moore posted four points (1-3 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 21 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Stockton.
Moore hasn't made much of an impact on the scoreboard this season, but has made his presence felt through his ability to rack up rebounds. The 7-foot-1 center is averaging 7.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...