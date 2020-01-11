Doral Moore: Held scoreless again Friday
Moore had zero points, four rebounds and one block over 10 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Moore was held scoreless in his second consecutive game as he has failed to attempt a field goal in either of those contests. The 22-year-old's role has greatly diminished as the season progresses as he is averaging just 2.0 points and 4.3 rebounds over the past eight games.
