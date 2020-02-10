Moore had two points (1-2 FG), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 14 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Moore was productive in his limited action as he managed to record nine rebounds, but he got into foul trouble and fouled out after just 14 minutes on the court. Moore's scoring output has been limited by a low shooting volume over the past six games, but he's still been an effective bench player through his rebounding.