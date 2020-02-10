Doral Moore: Logs nine rebounds off bench
Moore had two points (1-2 FG), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 14 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.
Moore was productive in his limited action as he managed to record nine rebounds, but he got into foul trouble and fouled out after just 14 minutes on the court. Moore's scoring output has been limited by a low shooting volume over the past six games, but he's still been an effective bench player through his rebounding.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.