Moore had six points (1-4 FG, 2-3 FT) and seven rebounds over 24 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Moore has played a limited role for the Blue Coats this season, but he's managed to provide value while on the floor due to his rebounding ability. The 23-year-old's production has been inconsistent this year, but he's averaging 7.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this year.