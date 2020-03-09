Doral Moore: Modest production in loss
Moore had six points (1-4 FG, 2-3 FT) and seven rebounds over 24 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Moore has played a limited role for the Blue Coats this season, but he's managed to provide value while on the floor due to his rebounding ability. The 23-year-old's production has been inconsistent this year, but he's averaging 7.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this year.
