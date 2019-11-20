Moore totaled 11 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 22 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Capital City.

Despite playing just 22 minutes in a relief role Tuesday, Moore came close to a double-double thanks to his efficient shot selection. Moore has converted on 88.2 percent of his field goals through the first four games with 6.5 rebounds per game. The 22-year-old doesn't attempt a high number of field goals, but his good shot selection allows him to be productive in the G League.