Mudiay posted 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block over 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 win over Sioux Falls.

Mudiay was the leading distributor with double-digit assists in a double-double outing Saturday. Mudiay has averaged 16.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 19 regular-season games.