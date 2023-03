Mudiay notched 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 139-131 win over Birmingham.

Mudiay paced the Wolves in assists while finishing as one of six players in double figures in scoring in Wednesday's win. Mudiay has averaged 16.9 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 25 regular-season games.