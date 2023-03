Mudiay contributed 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 19 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 loss to Lakeland.

Mudiay tallied the lowest minute total among starters but still surpassed the double-digit scoring mark while finishing three assists short of a double-double Saturday. Mudiay averaged 16.7 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 26 games this season.