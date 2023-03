Mudiay posted 28 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 43 minutes during Saturday's 132-112 loss to Santa Cruz.

Mudiay led the team in scoring, assists and steals while finishing two points and two boards shy of a triple-double. Mudiay has averaged 17.0 points, 5.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 24 regular-season games.