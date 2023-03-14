Mudiay was held out of Monday's 124-97 loss to Birmingham due to illness.
Mudiay was absent in Monday's loss while dealing with illness, one of four Wolves players inactive due to illness. Mudiay has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 22 regular-season games this season.
