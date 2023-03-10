Mudiay posted 25 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 128-117 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Mudiay finished as one of three players with 25 or more points Thursday, leading the team in assists and steals in the loss. Mudiay has averaged 16.6 points, 5.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 21 regular-season contests.