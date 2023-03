Mudiay tallied 23 points (8-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and five rebounds over 38 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss to Santa Cruz.

Mudiay returned after missing Monday's game due to illness by finishing as one of two Wolves players with 20 or more points in Friday's loss. Mudiay has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 22 regular-season games.