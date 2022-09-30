There's always a ton of depth at the point guard position, and 2022-23 is no exception. Roto league managers can count on playmakers in the later rounds of Fantasy drafts to rack up assists. Several playmakers are stepping into new roles this upcoming season and will be more productive than you think. We've identified three options worth targeting as assist category boosters.

John Wall's move to Los Angeles was the first in a series of significant point guard moves. Keep reading to find out what two other trades could help role players step into more prominent roles. They could save you at some point when you're lacking in the assist department.

John Wall LAC • PG • 11 PPG 0 APG 0 SPG 0 3P/G 0 View Profile

Wall hasn't suited up since the 2020-21 season and averaged a career-low 6.9 assists per game with the worst shooting team in the league. The Houston Rockets couldn't capitalize on his playmaking, but the Los Angeles Clippers are equipped to make the most of his talents. Paul George, Luke Kennard and Terrance Mann shot better than 40 percent from deep on catch-and-shoot 3s last season. Los Angeles added another sniper in Norman Powell late last season. Wall has all the tools to light it up regardless of how much time he splits with Reggie Jackson.

Tre Jones SA • PG • 33 PPG 6 APG 3.4 SPG .61 3P/G .145 View Profile

I think Jones will surprise quite a few people with his playmaking prowess in his first season as a full-time starter with the San Antonio Spurs. He's averaging 7.2 assists per game for his career, and that mark would've placed him just outside the top 10 in 2021-22. Jones is one of the best point guards in the NBA when it comes to taking care of the rock, so Fantasy managers in leagues that penalize you for turnovers can rest easy. He's averaging just 1.5 turnovers per 36 minutes through two seasons.

Monte Morris WAS • PG • 22 PPG 12.6 APG 4.4 SPG .75 3P/G 1.653 View Profile

Like Jones, Morris has a reputation for being more of a game manager. While he only posted 4.4 assists per game as a Jamal Murray replacement for the Denver Nuggets last year, he didn't really run the offense. The Wizards don't have a superstar playmaker like Nikola Jokic. Morris should get more involved in his first run in the Eastern Conference, and I expect him to eclipse 6.0 assists per game in a more traditional floor general role.