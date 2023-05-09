Both Monday's NBA games resulted in the leading teams securing 3-1 leads in their conference semifinal series, and Tuesday's slate will feature a pair of teams knotted at two wins apiece. The Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road after splitting their two-game stretch at home, while the Phoenix Suns hope to secure a third consecutive victory following a two-game home stand of their own. The NBA's daily pick 'em contest is offering up prizes ahead of tip-off and we've evaluated three props for teams and players to help basketball fans interested in competing alongside a strong DFS play. You can view the rest of the options here and use the information for DFS purposes.

Will Jayson Tatum grab more than nine rebounds: Yes

Tatum's shot has been iffy at times in the second round, but he's been fairly consistent on the glass. He's grabbed at least 10 rebounds three times in four games against the 76ers after dominating the Atlanta Hawks on the boards as well. Boston hasn't been able to depend on Robert Williams for much, so Tatum has acted as the team's most impactful rebounder and has snared 10.6 per contest this postseason. He averaged 9.8 rebounds through his four regular-season meetings with the 76ers.

More assists between BOS and PHI: BOS

Philly has the league's assist leader in James Harden, but Boston has shared the sugar better in this matchup. The Celtics have totaled more dimes in all four meetings. The Beard is averaging a team-high 7.6 assists per game for the 76ers, but none of his teammates have managed more than 3.0 per outing. On the other hand, three key Celtics players are averaging at least 4.0 assists per contest in this matchup. Boston's notched 8.0 more dimes per game ahead of its return back to TD Garden on Tuesday, so Philly will likely have to make some major changes to keep up.

Will Kentavious Caldwell-Pope make more than two 3-pointers: No

KCP cooled off after sinking seven of his 12 attempts from long range in Games 1 and 2. The Nuggets wing was 0 for 2 from deep in Games 3 and 4. While it's understandable to expect an uptick in production on his home court, he'll be far from a priority on offense amid a two-game losing streak. KCP's made at least three triples in four of his nine playoff games with Denver this season, but his limited shot volume is reason enough to be skeptical about him reaching that mark again on Tuesday.

Monday DFS play



It'll be extremely hard not to roster Jokic in any Fantasy format after his latest outing. The big man's 53-point double-double wasn't enough for a win in Game 4, but he's dominated the Suns all series. The two-time MVP has been extremely aggressive on offense and has now attempted 30 shots in two contests against Phoenix this postseason. He's averaging 36.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists against his Western Conference rivals in the second round.