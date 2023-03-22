IWe're early into Week 23 of the 2022-23 season and the waiver-wire market is looking fairly limited. Ja Morant is nearing a return from suspension while Karl-Anthony Towns and LeBron James are hoping to return from injury to help their teams in the postseason. They're aren't any slam dunk players up for grabs, but a few readily available options can provide immediate support. Need a helping hand making some roster improvements?

Here are three Week 23 waiver targets with rostership around 50 percent or less in CBS leagues:

Austin Reaves LAL • SG • #15 PPG 12 APG 2.9 SPG .56 3P/G 1.259 View Profile

Reaves has slipped into one of the best stretches of his young career while LeBron James continues to battle back from a foot injury. The Los Angeles Lakers wing has been a consistent contributor aside from his 35-point outburst from the end of last week. Reaves has averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds over his previous 11 games. There's no clear timetable for James's return and it's hard to see any player with rostership under 50 percent offering as much as Reaves over the next few weeks.

Tyrese Haliburton has missed five straight games with an ankle injury. While Andrew Nembhard and McConnell have been effective without the Indiana Pacers point guard, McConnell has been a little more productive. He boasts averages of 13.6 points, 8.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds through 14 contests without Haliburton in 2022-23. McConnell's ceiling could be worth a one-game fill-in if your roster is starving for guard contributions.

It's hard to say whether McGruder can be more than a one-week streamer, but the Detroit Pistons wing is on a roll as a starter. He's averaged 16.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game over his last five outings on 32.9 minutes a night. Bojan Bogdanovic might ger shut down for the season because of an Achilles injury, so fantasy managers should take a long, hard look at McGruder as a short-term fix while he's on a team that doesn't have anything to play for down the stretch.