Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire, Week 4: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Basketball waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Fantasy Basketball waiver wire entering Week 4, you'll want to see what SportsLine's NBA Fantasy expert Mike Barner has to say.

Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 4. One we'll give away: Knicks guard Damyean Dotson.

"Not only do the Knicks play four games in Week 4, but two of them come against terrible defenses in the Bulls and Hawks," Barner told SportsLine. "Dotson stands out as a player to target on waivers who is still available in 61 percent of leagues. With the Knicks' limited depth, Dotson has been able to average 31 minutes a game. He hasn't let his opportunity go to waste, averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.1 3-pointers. His 50 percent shooting from the charity stripe leaves a lot to be desired, but his 44.4 percent shooting from the field isn't a significant drag in that category."

Another one of the Fantasy basketball waiver wire targets he's all over entering Week 4: Thunder forward Jerami Grant.

"The Thunder began the season with Patrick Patterson as their starting power forward, but that experiment lasted only three games," Barner told SportsLine. "He really struggled, opening the door for Grant to be inserted into the starting lineup. Grant only averaged six points and 4.3 rebounds off the bench in the Thunder's first three games, but he is posting 13.6 points, five rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 3-pointers as a starter. With the Thunder's lack of depth, he's going to get plenty of minutes moving forward. A four-game week makes Grant an intriguing pickup who is available in 74 percent of leagues."

