The Mavericks, Pistons and Thunder all play just two games in Week 5, while 15 teams go four times. Sitting players who only go twice has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to start and who to sit, regardless of games played.

Four Games: ATL, BOS, CHI, CLE, DEN, LAC, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, ORL, PHO, SAS, TOR, WAS

ATL, BOS, CHI, CLE, DEN, LAC, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, ORL, PHO, SAS, TOR, WAS Three Games: BKN, CHA, GSW, HOU, IND, LAL, MEM, NYK, PHI, POR, SAC, UTA

BKN, CHA, GSW, HOU, IND, LAL, MEM, NYK, PHI, POR, SAC, UTA Two Games: DAL, DET, OKC

Here are five potential starts and five potential sits entering the fourth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Cole Anthony, ORL (53% ROS, 26% START)

Opponents: TOR, DEN, BOS, CHA

Anthony's value may come down to whether Markelle Fultz suits up this week, making this one a little risky. Despite some inconsistent production, Anthony has scored double digits in four straight games. During that time, he has added 24 rebounds and 15 assists, putting him firmly in the standard league discussion. If Fultz continues to miss time with his knee issue, Anthony should be able to maintain fringe top-100 value thanks to his ability to provide a scoring punch off the Magic bench.

Consider starting: Eric Gordon, PHO (30% ROS, 14% START)

Opponents: POR, GSW, @MEM, @NYK

Fresh off a 20-point performance Sunday, Gordon continues to play a pivotal role for the Suns, be it off the bench or in the starting unit. With Bradley Beal slated to miss at least the next three weeks due to a back injury, Gordon should continue to play meaningful minutes on a nightly basis. He is currently inside the top 100 for the season, averaging 14.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, one steal and 2.6 3-pointers. He won't blow you away, but based on what we have seen thus far, his floor is safe enough to warrant a starting spot, especially during a four-game week.

Consider sitting: Josh Giddey, OKC (99% ROS, 54% START)

Opponents: CHI, PHI

It's always tough when deciding whether to bench a clear must-roster player but once again, here we are. Although Giddey has started to turn things around of late, he remains outside the top 200 in standard formats. While there is a chance he continues to increase his numbers, the fact the Thunder appear only twice this week means you may not miss his production as much as you think. Averaging just 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the first 14 games, managers should seriously think about giving him the week off.

Consider sitting: Tim Hardaway, DAL (69% ROS, 31% START)

Opponents: @LAL, @LAC

Hardaway, on the other hand, has been on fire to begin the season. He currently sits just outside the top 100 in nine-category leagues, averaging 18.2 points and 3.6 triples per game. He has scored double-digits in all but one game, providing the Mavericks with a reliable scoring threat off the bench. With that said, anyone familiar with the stylings of Hardaway would be aware that this hot streak could come to an abrupt end at any moment. He also offers very little outside of points and 3s, capping his overall appeal. With only two games on the slate, his inability to contribute across multiple categories leaves him a very real bench candidate.

Forwards

Consider starting: Kyle Anderson, MIN (35% ROS, 15% START)

Opponents: NYK, PHI, SAC, @MEM

Unlike Hardaway, Anderson typically chips in across several categories on most nights, with scoring often his weakest link. Although he is outside the top 150 this season, he is averaging 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, one steal and 0.8 blocks in 24.9 minutes per game. If you are looking to sure up a few of those categories, Anderson could be just the gap-filler you need, especially with four games coming up.

Consider starting: Jonathan Isaac, ORL (22% ROS, 7% START)

Opponents: TOR, DEN, BOS, CHA

Well, here we are. After years of frustration, Isaac finally appears to be healthy and has re-emerged as a viable fantasy asset, even in standard leagues. Much like Anderson, Isaac's value is not built on scoring, but rather on his defensive capabilities. He has been a top-100 player over the past week thanks to averages of 5.5 rebounds to go with 2.8 combined steals and blocks. Wendell Carter is likely to miss at least another week of action with a finger injury, meaning Isaac should continue to see close to 20 minutes per night. If you're seeking defensive production from a player who can be arguably the best per-36 producer in the league, Isaac can realistically be started this week.

Consider starting: De'Andre Hunter, ATL (56% ROS, 19% START)

Opponents: IND, BKN, @WAS, @BOS

On par with what he has done throughout his career, Hunter has seen a few highs and lows to begin the season. Coming off a pair of games during which he scored a total of 14 points, there is a decent chance we see him go in the other direction at some point during the next seven days. He doesn't offer a lot outside of points but does have the ability to chip in on the defensive end. With a pair of back-to-back sets scheduled, this could be a case of quantity over quality.

Consider sitting: PJ Washington, CHA (84% ROS, 44% START)

Opponents: BOS, WAS, @ORL

The return of Miles Bridges has been a real talking point across fantasy circles, and for good reason. However, the poor production by Washington has gone somewhat unnoticed. Outside of a 32-point explosion, Washington has scored fewer than five points in three of the past four games. He is now well outside the top 150 for the season, averaging 14.8 points per game, adding 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 combined steals and blocks. There is certainly a chance he bounces back at some point this week, but given the sample size, that is far from a guarantee.

Centers

Consider sitting: Dereck Lively, DAL (73% ROS, 22% START)

Opponents: @LAL, @LAC

With only two games scheduled this week, Lively is someone to consider moving to the bench. His numbers have been impressive, but at this point, inconsistent production continues to be an issue. His minutes are typically hovering around 25 per game, something that in itself, makes him hard to trust on a nightly basis. Given his limited skill set, managers should be able to at least mirror his numbers utilizing a higher game count from someone else on their roster.

Consider sitting: Isaiah Stewart, DET (68% ROS, 35% START)

Opponents: DEN, @IND

Despite playing a meaningful role for the Pistons, Stewart continues to underwhelm from a fantasy perspective. He is currently the 196th-ranked player in nine-category leagues, averaging 11.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 3-pointers. He is highly inefficient for a big man, converting on only 46.6 percent of his shot attempts. Things aren't much better on the defensive end, where he is averaging less than one combined steal and block. Given the lack of versatility, he is far from a must-start player this week.