Hunt notched 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Friday's loss to Salt Lake City.

The Squadron suffered another disappointing loss, but Hunt was one of the team's standout performers and was one of two players with a double-double, with James Kelly being the other one. Hunt is enjoying an excellent start to the regular season, as he's averaging 13.1 points per game while scoring in double digits in seven of his nine outings so far.