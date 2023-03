Hunt delivered 22 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Iowa.

Hunt has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, but this was the first time he reached the 20-point mark since a 20-point outing against the Hustle on Feb. 7. Hunt is averaging 14.7 points per game with just one game left in the regular season for Birmingham.