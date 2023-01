Hunt supplied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes in Sunday's 122-104 loss to Stockton.

Hunt was efficient from the field, but unfortunately, his contributions were not enough to lift the Squadron to victory over Stockton. Hunt has been a regular starter for Birmingham this season, taking part of the starting unit in each of his 13 appearances so far while averaging 13.9 points per game.