Hunt posted 11 points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks across 26 minutes in Tuesday's win over Santa Cruz.

Hunt wasn't very involved in the offensive scheme, but he delivered value in other categories thanks to a strong effort on both ends of the court. He's scored in double digits in all but four games this season, however, so he should remain a pivotal figure for Birmingham every time he steps on the court.