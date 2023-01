Hunt delivered 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Hunt was efficient from the field and also showed energy on the glass, ending just two rebounds away from recording a double-double. Hunt has made 14 appearances in the regular season and is averaging 14.1 points while shooting a decent 53.1 percent from the field.