Hunt delivered 26 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Skyforce.

Hunt has been on a tear of late and has scored in double digits in eight games in a row, but he has reached the 20-point mark just twice in that span. He has been able to deliver solid scoring numbers on a regular basis and should remain a reliable scoring threat for Birmingham as the season progresses.