Clark went for 21 points (8-24 FG, 5-15 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes in Mexico City's 111-98 loss to Birmingham on Monday.

Clark's inefficiency notwithstanding, he still offered a fantasy-friendly stat line that included his fifth effort of more than 20 points in the last eight games. The veteran forward has unsurprisingly thrived in G League competition all season and could conceivably earn a look from a contending team at the NBA level as the postseason approaches.