Clark furnished 28 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes in the Capitanes' 122-107 win over Capital City on Sunday.

Just another standout effort for the NBA veteran, who's dominated at the G League level most of the season. Clark had scored over 20 points in four of the seven games prior to Sunday's, and he's impressively drained at least five threes on four occasions in that span as well.