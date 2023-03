Clark provided 30 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 37 minutes in Mexico City's 112-105 loss to Windy City on Sunday.

Clark exploded for a team-high scoring total, one that also tied his season-best figure. The veteran forward has been dominating G League frontcourts all season and now has at least five three-pointers on 10 occasions.