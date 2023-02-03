Clark delivered 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in the Capitanes' 113-109 win over South Bay on Wednesday.

Clark wasn't at his most efficient shooting-wise, but he still put together a solid performance that saw him rank third on the Capitanes in scoring. The veteran forward now has eight straight double-digit scoring efforts, and he remains one of Mexico City's most aggressive shooters with at least seven three-point attempts in all but one of his 13 games.