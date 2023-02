Clark totaled 13 points (3-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes in the Capitanes' 118-109 loss to Sioux Falls on Thursday.

Clark's 0-for-6 showing from in front of the arc had the potential to sink the veteran's night overall, but his trio of three-pointers and free throws apiece still led to a decent scoring tally. Clark's point total was his lowest since Jan. 26, but his rebound tally tied for second highest since the contest prior to that.