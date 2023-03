Clark totaled 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in the Capitanes' 109-105 win over Ontario on Monday.

Clark was extremely efficient from in front of the arc, leading to a team-high scoring total. The 28-year-old's scoring tally was his highest since Feb. 7, while his 50.0 percent success rate from the floor was his best since Jan. 10.