Clark generated 28 points (10-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals across 41 minutes in the Capitanes' 114-113 win over Iowa.

Clark paced the Capitanes in scoring with a particulary impressive effort from behind the arc. The 28-year-old forward's averages are up to 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 14 games.