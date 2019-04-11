Caboclo scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 132-117 win over the Warriors.

The 23-year-old showed flashes of his athleticism and upside down the stretch for Memphis, scoring in double digits in seven of the last nine games, although his streak of games with at least one block ended at eight Wednesday. Caboclo will likely enter next season behind Jaren Jackson (thigh) on the depth chart at the four, but he could still win a significant role on a rebuilding Grizzlies squad if he continues his development.