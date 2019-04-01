Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Takes step back Sunday
Caboclo finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 113-96 loss to the Clippers.
After a trio of strong games, Caboclo saw his production dip steadily Sunday, with a sharp downturn in playing time primarily the root of his lackluster line. Foul trouble as well as the blowout nature of the contest contributed to Caboclo's deflated minutes, so it's probably fine to excuse the forward for his underwhelming outing. With a three-game week ahead, Caboclo looks like a decent option in most formats while playing on a Grizzlies squad that has already shut down four players for the season (Jaren Jackson, Kyle Anderson, C.J. Miles and Dillon Brooks) and could be missing four more rotation staples (Mike Conley, Jonas Valanciunas, Avery Bradley and Joakim Noah) again Wednesday in Portland.
