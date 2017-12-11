Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Back in the lineup Monday

Parsons will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Heat, Clay Bailey of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Parsons sat out Saturday's game for rest in order to limit the strain on his surgically repaired knee, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup for Monday. Look for Parsons to come off the bench and provide depth at the two forward positions, with his return likely meaning less minutes for guys like Dillon Brooks and James Ennis.