Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: May not rejoin rotation right away

Parsons (not injury related) is expected to report to the Grizzlies this week when the team reconvenes after the All-Star break, but isn't certain to capture a rotation spot in the team's first few games of the second half, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports. "I think it'll be good that we're coming out of the break and we'll have a few days to practice just to get [Parsons] on the court, get him back with the group, see where he is," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "It's been a while since he's played as well. So it'll be good to have him on the floor, get up and down a little bit, see where he is physically and mentally and then we'll go from there."

Parsons hasn't suited up in a game for the Grizzlies since Oct. 24, but he was medically cleared to play just under two months later after making a full recovery from his recurring knee soreness. Shortly after gaining clearance, the Grizzlies announced that Parsons would remain away from the team indefinitely, but after Memphis wasn't able to find a taker for him prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, he'll now return to the fold. Due to his long layoff from competitive action, Parsons will probably require a few practices before Bickerstaff is comfortable turning to him for minutes. The oft-injured forward doesn't look to be a part of the Grizzlies' future plans, so even if he re-enters the rotation at some point, it's unlikely he'll be handed significant playing time.