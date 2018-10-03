Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores 12 points in Tuesday's loss
Parsons pitched in 12 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Rockets.
Parsons drew the start and flourished, looking much healthier and sprier than he did in his first two injury-plagued seasons with the Grizzlies. There's no way to know whether this will last or not, but it's definitely within the realm of possibilities that the Parsons of old returns. With that being said, Parsons is perhaps best viewed as a late-round, low-risk, high-reward target in fantasy leagues.
