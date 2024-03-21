Bane is doubtful to play against the Spurs on Friday due to a sore back.
With Bane likely to be watching from the sidelines Friday evening, and Scotty Pippen (shine) questionable, DeJon Jarreau and Jordan Goodwin could be asked to play big minutes. Check back for official confirmation on Bane's status closer to Friday's tip.
