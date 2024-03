Bane amassed 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 128-103 loss to Denver.

Bane was back in the starting lineup Monday, producing nothing more than a serviceable fantasy line. While it is good to see him back on the floor, it is clear the Grizzlies are not going to roll him out there on a nightly basis. Given the uncertainty regarding his availability, he is a tough player to hold for more than one game at a time.