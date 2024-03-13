Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that Bane (ankle) is nearing a return to action, Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. "Bane's working really hard, so I envision in a couple games here, he's back in the lineup," Jenkins said.

Bane has been out of the lineup since Jan. 12, and the Grizzlies are likely to take a cautious approach with him given their standing as a non-contender. He's officially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets rather than being ruled out directly for the contest, which further supports the notion that he's nearing a return. While he likely won't play Wednesday, fantasy managers can consider Bane as questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.