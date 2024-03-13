Bane (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Bane's absence shouldn't come as a surprise after Bane practiced with the Grizzlies G League affiliate Wednesday. However, he seems to be inching toward a return after spending the last two months on the sidelines with an ankle sprain. Bane's next chance to suit up comes Saturday against Oklahoma City.
