Bane (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Bane continues to deal with back soreness, but it's encouraging that he's deemed questionable rather than doubtful on the initial injury report. If he's sidelined again Monday, Scotty Pippen and DeJon Jarreau are candidates to see increased run.
