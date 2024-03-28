Bane finished with 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, 16 assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 136-124 loss to the Lakers.

Bane was Memphis' leading scorer and drained four triples in the loss, but his most impactful contribution came as a passer. The talented guard set a career high with 16 assists, marking his first time reaching double digits in that category over five contests since returning from a 29-game absence March 16. Bane has two other double-digit assist performances this season and is averaging a career-high 5.5 dimes per contest on the campaign.