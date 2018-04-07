Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Productive off bench in Friday's loss

Davis pitched in eight points (4-6 FG) nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 94-93 loss to the Kings.

Davis didn't let a late scratch from the starting lineup affect him, as he generated his second consecutive eight-point effort. He also posted his best performance on the glass since March 21 and remains a viable DFS value option due to his serviceable scoring and rebounding contributions. Moreover, Davis could continue seeing upwards of 20 minutes -- as he already has in each of the first three games of April -- for what's left of the regular season.