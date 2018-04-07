Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Productive off bench in Friday's loss
Davis pitched in eight points (4-6 FG) nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 94-93 loss to the Kings.
Davis didn't let a late scratch from the starting lineup affect him, as he generated his second consecutive eight-point effort. He also posted his best performance on the glass since March 21 and remains a viable DFS value option due to his serviceable scoring and rebounding contributions. Moreover, Davis could continue seeing upwards of 20 minutes -- as he already has in each of the first three games of April -- for what's left of the regular season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Late pull from starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores seven points in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Starting Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Heads back to bench Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....