Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Headed to Memphis
Temple was traded to the Grizzlies on Tuesday in exchange for Ben McLemore, Deyonta Davis and cash, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This is yet another sign that the Grizzlies have no desire to remain at the bottom of the Western Conference, as Temple is another quality veteran piece to play with stars Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. Temple fills a pretty sizable void at a shooting guard position that is currently occupied by the likes of MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden, and his presence should give Memphis more stability on the wing. Additionally, by not being on a team focused on the growth of its younger players, Temple should see more consistent playing time this season.
More News
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Accepts player option for next season•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Could hit free-agent market this offseason•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will sit out season finale•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Ruled out vs. Spurs•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Out Friday vs. Memphis•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Out Tuesday vs. Suns•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...