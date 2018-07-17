Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Headed to Memphis

Temple was traded to the Grizzlies on Tuesday in exchange for Ben McLemore, Deyonta Davis and cash, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is yet another sign that the Grizzlies have no desire to remain at the bottom of the Western Conference, as Temple is another quality veteran piece to play with stars Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. Temple fills a pretty sizable void at a shooting guard position that is currently occupied by the likes of MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden, and his presence should give Memphis more stability on the wing. Additionally, by not being on a team focused on the growth of its younger players, Temple should see more consistent playing time this season.