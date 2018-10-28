Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Puts up 15 points in win

Temple logged 15 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Saturday's 117-96 win over the Suns.

Although Dillon Brooks actually played 28 minutes at the two on Saturday, it appears Temple has won the battle to start at shooting guard so far. The one-two punch of Temple and Brooks dent both of their impact as fantasy assets, but Temple has also played at the three and four previously in his career, so he may end up seeing more action in that capacity in his new home. The nine-year veteran has played a reserve role for most of his career, so the change of scenery should result in more production for him if he continues to play in the first unit.