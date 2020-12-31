Dieng scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with six rebounds, two steals and one loss across 24 minutes in a 126-107 loss to Boston on Wednesday.

Dieng had not seen much playing time to start the season, but finally registered over 20 minutes for the first time since the NBA bubble during Wednesday's blowout loss in Boston. The center has been efficient in his minutes this season, shooting 52 percent from the field in four games. With Grayson Allen leaving early with an ankle sprain, Memphis has already seen significant injuries to start the season by three regular starters, which could spell more playing time for bench players like Dieng in the coming games.