Dieng accumulated two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across seven minutes during Thursday's 138-100 loss to the Clippers.

Dieng saw action for the third straight game, although you could be forgiven for not even noticing he was on the floor. After signing a second 10-day contract a week ago, Dieng has remained on the fringe of the rotation, basically seeing minutes when the game is over. Clearly, there is nothing to report here in terms of fantasy value.